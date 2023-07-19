Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Mr. Patrick Amuriat has revealed that ‘errant colleagues’ will face disciplinary action over false accusations against top party officials.

On Monday, another FDC faction led by the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and the deputy president Erias Lukwago accused the party for getting money from President Museveni to finance the 2021 elections.

Addressing journalists at their offices at Najjanakumbi on Wednesday, Amuriat said it is not in order to make accusations against the party without evidence.

According to Amuriat, Ssemujju has failed to keep the image of the organisation and will face disciplinary action together with Lukwago.

“As president of the FDC, I’m going to move for disciplinary action to be taken against these errant colleagues of ours,” Amuriat said.

Similarly, he says that Lukwago, who is the deputy president in charge of Buganda region has failed to implement the party activities in the region, further accusing him of hopping from political party to another for experience.

“They have said a lot of things that they cannot prove not knowing that they also have skeletons in their closets that we can prove. The record of the Lord Mayor is clear, he is hopping from one institution to another for political experience,” he added.

Without revealing the actions, Amuriat says they will follow the party constitution.

As Amuriat addressed journalists on Monday, Lukwago had joined former FDC president, Kizza Besigye for another parallel presser in Kampala.