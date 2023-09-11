The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has vowed to block the party delegate’s conference organized by the national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa on grounds that it was not authorized by the party organs.

In an interview with KFM, FDC president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat said they will ask their delegates to shun the September 19th conference, threatening sanctions on those who go against the directive.

He explains that the constitution stipulates action to be taken against errant leaders who go against the party rules.

“We are going to advise our delegates not to turn up for this conference. If they do, then they will be going against the constitution. The constitution stipulates what should be taken against errant leaders who go against the party rules. We have the power to take them to the disciplinary committee,” he said.

The FDC crisis which has rocked the party for months, deepened last month after the emergence of two upcoming and competing national delegates conferences, one called by Birigwa and the other by the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission, Mr. Toterebuka Boniface.

While the two conferences have different agendas, both require substantial budgets to accommodate more than 1,700 delegates from various parts of the country.