By Damali Mukhaye and Ivan Ssenabulya

The opposition forum for democratic change president Patrick Amuriat has revealed that the party National Executive Committee is to meet soon and decide on the replacement of Buganda Vice president Owek. Joyce Ssebugwawo.

This is after Ssebugwawo was appointed by president Museveni as the state minister for ICT and national guidance.

Amuriat says she has not yet notified the party whether she is leaving or not, but says by the time her name appeared on President Museveni’s list, it means she was consulted and is likely to accept the offer.

He meanwhile advises her to accept the appointment well knowing that she will also be used and dumped just like other members of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Platform party has advised FDC’s Joyce Ssebugwawo to be extra careful before taking up a ministerial position in the NRM government.

The party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says such appointments do not come as a surprise, further warning the opposition and Ssebugwawo to learn from previous appointments.