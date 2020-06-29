The opposition Forum for Democratic Change leadership is set to meet party Members of parliament to discuss the 2021 election roadmap.

The party president Patrick Amuriat says the relationship between the party and some MPs is not good and this needs to be rectified before the country goes into polls.

He says that party leadership will hold a week-long retreat with their MPs to mend this waning relationship.

Amuriat adds that good relations with all members is also crucial as the party prepares for primaries elections ahead of the 2021 general elections.