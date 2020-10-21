

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) will today present the signatures required for nomination of their presidential flag bearer for the 2021 race.

The Presidential Elections Act requires aspiring candidates to collect 100 signatures from two-thirds of the total number of districts in the country as a precondition for their nomination.

By last week, only 14 aspiring candidates including National Resistance (NRM’s) Yoweri Museveni, Robert Kaygulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party and Rt Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, an independent, among others had presented their required signatures.

According to a statement issued by the FDC, its officials will first meet at the party headquarters at 10am before proceeding to the Electoral Commission headquarters.