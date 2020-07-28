Members of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party are all set to welcome Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago into the party as a new member.

This comes as uncertainty looms within the country’s largest opposition party over a decision on who should hold its presidential flag in the forthcoming elections.

Lukwago, the current party president Patrick Amuriat and its Secretary General Nandala Mafabi are now being considered possible flag bearers after attempts to persuade Dr Kiiza Besigye for the same failed to yield fruit.

Nakawa Member of Parliament Michael Kabaziguruka is among the senior party members waiting to receive Lukwago.

He tells KFM’s Damali Mukhaye what such a move means to the FDC.

Former FDC president Dr Kiiza Besigye has arrived at the party headquarters amid tight security.

He is expected as the guest of honour and the event that will also see the launch of the party’s election 2021 roadmap.