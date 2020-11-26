BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat will be in Hoima city today to unveil the party’s manifesto that had been shelved for the last two weeks.

FDC was supposed to launch this manifesto on November 9 in Soroti District, but the party postponed it because they did not want to launch both their election campaigns and the manifesto in one district citing the issue of equity.

Amuriat told KFM that the launch was delayed on purpose but not because it was not ready.

He says the manifesto was printed two weeks ago.

Former FDC former presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye is expected to grace the launch.