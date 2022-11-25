The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has launched its 3rd party strategic plan for 2022-2027 and a tool to fight poor governance in Uganda.

The party president, Patrick Amuriat, says the plan aims at mobilizing ordinary people to stand up in unison and throw out the “corrupt and autocratic NRM government”.

He noted that for the first 3 months, the plan will be given to district leaders to analyze it before unveiling it to the public for action.

The plan has 10 strategic objectives among which include; Rebuilding and restructuring the party secretariat, building, strengthening and securing party leaders, members and assets, build partnerships with other democracy-seeking forces and organizations.