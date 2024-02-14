The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has today officially declared Dr. Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal as their chosen candidate to contest in the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

While other party members expressed interest in the same position, the decision to support Dr Alwoc was reached following a meeting with the late Ogwal’s family and FDC leaders in Dokolo district. While unveiling their candidate at the party’s head offices in Najjanankumbi, the FDC Electoral Commission Chairman, Toterebuka Bamwenda, accompanied by the party president Patrick Amuriat, and other leaders said Dr. Alwoc has all it takes to represent the women of Dokolo district in parliament since she was groomed by one of the country’s notable leaders her late mother. The seat fell vacant following the demise of the former Dokolo District Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal on January 18, 2024.

Bamwenda urged Dokolo residents to support and vote for their candidate for the social economic development of their region.

“On the 11th of March by 10 am, we shall be in the office of the returning officer for nomination and there’s no hesitation on this such that by the 21st of March, we shall be jubilating,” Bamwenda said.