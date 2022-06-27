By Prossy Kisakye

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has announced party flag bearers for Bukimbiri and Busongola South Counties in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Owebeyi James has been handed the party flag for Bukimbiri County in Kisoro District while Kighema Alosious Baguma will contest in the Busongola South constituency.

The by-elections follow a court of appeal pronouncement early this month that threw out incumbent Eddie Kwizera and Gideon Thembo Mujuni for Bukimbiri and Busongola South County respectively over vote-rigging and malpractices.

While unveiling the candidates at the party’s weekly press conference in Najjanankumbi, FDC Deputy President for the western region William Nzoghu said the party is more than ready to protect their votes.