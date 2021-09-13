By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has unveiled its new leadership appointing Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago the Deputy President for Buganda Region.

Lukwago replaces the current state minister for ICT, Joyce Ssebugwawo who abandoned the party to serve in president Museveni’s cabinet.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held this morning at the party’s headquarters in Najjanakumbi, Lukwago promised to use his expertise in political party management to take the FDC to the next level while at the same time upholding the values and principles of the party.

Other leaders unveiled today include thé Soroti Woman MP Anne Adeke as deputy president Eastern Region and the former Obongi County MP, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo as Secretary Mobilisation among others.

Fungaroo replaces Ingrid Turinawe who defied the party and contested as an independent candidate in the 2021 elections after losing in the party primaries.