The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has unveiled the roadmap for its forthcoming elections for the National Executive Committee (NEC) leadership including the party president.

Addressing journalists at their office in Najjanankumbi, the FDC deputy spokesperson, John Kigonyogo said that aspiring leaders will be allowed to pick forms for their respective positions between 8th and 12th September 2023.

He said the forms are expected to be returned from September 13th to 16th for all positions that do not sit in the party’s cabinet, while those vying for positions in the cabinet (party president and deputies, chairpersons, secretary general, treasurer, and their deputies) will return theirs between September 17th and18th.

The party is set to elect NEC members on October 6th at the UMA Show Grounds in Kampala, two days before the expiry of the current leadership’s tenure.

The incumbent party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat, who is eligible for another term has not shown any interest to run for the mentioned position, yet.