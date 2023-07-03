By Kevin Githuku

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has downplayed government’s decision to hire Russian companies to manufacture digital number plates, tasking it to consider Ugandan companies that deal in the same.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters on Monday, Mr. Harold Kaija, the FDC deputy secretary-general noted that the plan to switch the number plates is already encroaching on people’s privacy.

“In a country where we are saying Buy Uganda Build Uganda, we already have companies that have been manufacturing number plates. They’ve not been given a chance and we’re told that the company that is coming from Russia has no known business/record in manufacturing number plates,” Kaija said.

Kaija added that the number plates are expensive for Ugandans to afford, further calling for accountability of the money.

Government plans to begin the transition to digital number plates on October 31, 2023. motorists are expected to pay Shs735,000 for the digital number plates.