

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has asked the government to lift the lockdown and open all the businesses that are still closed.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi this morning, the FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said the Standard Operation Procedures issued earlier by the health minister are no longer valid because she flouted them herself last week.

Nganda says the opposition leaders have on several occasions been blocked by police while conducting party activities in preparation for the forthcoming election on grounds that they were flouting the guidelines.

He however says when minister Aceng organized a similar meeting where social distancing was not observed, she was not arrested.

Dr Aceng has been under attack after meeting a crowd in Lira in what many have described as early campaigning, which she has since dismissed.