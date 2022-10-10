The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has called for the dismissal of President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the army for allegedly disgracing the country.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters on Monday, FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said that Muhoozi who until last week was commander of the country’s Land Forces, repeatedly carried out unprovoked insults at Kenya in several tweets.

Nganda says FDC wants Muhoozi Kainerugaba to be court-martialed, dismissed from the army with disgrace and sent to Luzira.

He says that dismissal is what section 145 of the UPDF Act on scandalous behaviors by officers prescribes. According to section145 (1) of the mentioned Act, an officer who behaves in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, commits an offense and is on conviction, liable to suffer dismissal from the defence forces with or without disgrace.

Nganda thus says that what Muhoozi did is scandalous behavior. and by promoting him, Museveni went against the spirit of the law, explaining that this precedent of rewarding misconduct will now be used by others.