Monitor Team

The Forum For Democratic Change president Mr Patrick Amuriat has blamed the party’s loss in yesterday’s Dokolo District Woman parliamentary by-election on alleged gross electoral malpractice.

He says they experienced cases of voter bribery happening along the roads, and ferrying voters to polling stations, a claim that the Electoral Commission says is baseless.

The FDC candidate Dr Rose Mary Alwoc Ogwal the daughter of the late Cecilia Ogwal came third with over 8,000 votes in a race of six that was won by UPC’s Sarah Aguti.

Aguti was declared winner by The Dokolo district returning officer, Erikwaine Ngobi, after garnering over 23,000 out of 47,000 total valid votes cast.

She was closed followed by the NRM’s Janet Adongo who scored 14,000 votes.

While independent Akullo Esther Obot took the fourth position scoring 790 votes, NUP’ Harriet Ageno came in the fifth position with 727 votes while Rebecca Arao, another independent trailed with 439 votes.

The Dokolo Woman Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Cecilia Ogwal.