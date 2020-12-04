

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party barefoot presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat is still detained at Mbarara central police station.

Amuriat was arrested this morning as he entered Rubirizi District from Bushenyi.

Police said he has to record a statement after a boda boda motorcycle he was riding on knocked down Mbarara Division Police Commander, John Rutagira on Wednesday.

His arrest comes just hours after police in Mbarara said they were looking for the boda boda rider who allegedly knocked down Rutagira on Wednesday as he attempted to block the presidential candidate.

Rwizi Regional Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira said in a statement that the rider was on the run but police would charge him with reckless driving and causing an accident.

Our reporter Damali Mukhaye says a source has told her the bare foot presidential candidate has refused to write a statement to enable police to give a way forward.