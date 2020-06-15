

By Shamim Nateebwa

Opposition leaders have poked holes in the proposal to have campaigns for the 2021 elections conducted electronically.

The proposal was fronted last week by the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in its policy framework for conducting polls safely in a covid-19 pandemic situation.

CCEDU proposes that the Electoral Commission issues guidelines that ensure political meetings and campaigns are conducted via Radio and TV stations.

It also proposes that as a measure, the EC should consider procuring airtime for candidates on radio and TV stations for purposes of holding campaign meetings and as much as possible to encourage election stakeholders to utilize digital technology and media including authorized online platforms in the conduct intra and inter-party activities aimed at preparing for elections.

The plan, given the green light by cabinet also includes buying 10m television sets for villages and radios for homes across the country in case candidates have to campaign virtually.

However, addressing a joint press conference under the theme; “United forces of change” on combating Covid-19, the Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Amuriat says this is not just impossible but unthinkable.