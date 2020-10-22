

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change begins its nationwide mobilization campaigns across the country today.

The party presidential flag bearer Patrick Amuriat says they intend to use the next few weeks to further spread the FDC ideologies ahead of the nomination of presidential candidates slated for 2nd and 3rd November.

He says they have also lined up a number of meetings with religious and cultural leaders and members of the civil society among others.

Roland Mugume, one of Amuriat’s campaign managers says the first campaign activities will be held in Kalangala before they proceed to Masaka tomorrow and Kayunga and Buvuma subsequently.