Forum for Democratic Change national chairman Wasswa Biriggwa has said he intends to take legal action against the people who were behind his alleged abduction.

He had gone to the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi to address a news conference when he was initially reportedly denied access to the premises but later allowed in but barred from addressing the media by unknown people.

Speaking after he ‘escaped’ from Najjanankumbi where he had reportedly been held for hours against his will, Biriggwa said such developments were unfortunate and said he would seek legal redress

“I got help from outside and I was able to free myself. Shame on those who arranged this abduction. I’m going to put a lawsuit as soon as I talk to my lawyers,” Biriggwa told KFM.

The party’s embattled national chairman also called on FDC members not to take part in the grassroot elections that kick off today.

Biriggwa said the elections should be halted until the delegates’ conference is held and the escalating rift addressed.

“I appeal to you all members please do not go and vote because this is not the right thing to do at the present moment. Let’s wait until the delegates’ conference takes place next Friday whereby the leaders will decide the way forward,” Biriggwa said.

According to the official road map issued by the party’s electoral head Boniface Toterebuka, the village and parish elections will run from today up to July 23rd.

These will be followed by the sub-county or division elections on July 24th and 25th, constituency elections will be conducted on July 31st and August 1st.

While that of district leaders is slated for August 3rd to 6th.