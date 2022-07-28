Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Patrick Amuriat is among 45 party officials arrested as security operatives raided Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke’s home in Soroti District on Wednesday night, hours to Soroti East Division parliamentary by-election.

Ms Adeke told this reporter that her house in Akisim ward was broken into by police and the army before arresting her colleagues who were preparing for today’s by-election.

Amuriat, several other legislators and party officials are said to be detained in Dokolo District after the 11pm to 3am security raid.

