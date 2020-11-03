

Police have this morning arrested the FDC party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda.

Ssemujju who was on his way to the FDC offices has now been detained at Najjanakumbi police station.

Early this morning, Police sealed off the party offices and has not been allowing any one access to the offices.

The FDC flag bearer Patrick Amuriat is expected to be nominated today at 12pm.

Despite the electoral commission banning processions, Amuriat had earlier vowed to lead a procession from Najjanakumbi to the nomination venue in kyambogo.

Police have since vowed to arrest and prosecute anyone who tries to flout the set guidelines.

The FDC party had plans of holding prayers before proceeding for the nomination of their Presidential candidate.