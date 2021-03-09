By Ivan Ssenabulya

FDC’s Kiira municipality Member of Parliament who is also the chief whip in parliament Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda has announced his bid to run for speakership in the forthcoming 11th Parliament.

Addressing journalists at parliament, Ssemujju says he is the right candidate for the position given his experience; in the house and chairing of various committee meetings and in journalism.

He meanwhile says his affiliation to the FDC party will not in any way affect his role adding that he will be a speaker of Uganda and parliament.

Ssemujju says mobilization works to support his bid are already underway and is seeking to enter into alliance with other parties.

The post for speaker has so attracted the incumbent Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanya.

Voting for this post and that of the deputy speaker will take place in May after the swearing in of Members of Parliament.