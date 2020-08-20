

By Benjamin Jumbe

River Nyamwamba and Mubuku have burst their banks again raising fear amongst kasese residents

The rivers in May burst their banks resulting in flash floods that displaced hundreds of families

Speaking to kfm the Uganda Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says a team has been sent on ground to assess the situation and rescue any people stranded

She says at the moment one security guard yet to be identified has been trapped with efforts to have him rescued underway

This comes a day after flooding in Bundibugyo which claimed the life of a three year old child.