By Malik Fahad

Tension is high in Masaka after unknown people circulated leaflets with messages threatening attacks on residents, schools, and health facilities in the area.

The affected residents are in Kigamba, Kasijagirwa and Kasubi in Kimanya Kabonera division in Masaka city.

The leaflets have a list of over 40 names of residents including the Kigamba village chairperson Charles Walugembe and radio journalist Sylvia Cissy Navva, while the schools are Bright Future Primary school, Bright Angels, and Summaya Primary School among others.

Moses Nanoka the district police commander has confirmed receiving the reports and said investigations into the matter have kicked off.

Nanoka says that though they have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the spreading leaflets, they have increased deployment and foot patrols in the said areas and the listed schools.

Walugembe the village chairperson says that they are going to convene a village security meeting to discuss a way forward.