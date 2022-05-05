By Prossy Kisakye

Nurses and midwives through their umbrella body, the Federation of Uganda Nurses and Midwives have petitioned Parliament over salary increment.

Their petition was tabled by Maracha East Legislator, Ruth Lematia, said the nurses and midwives think they’re marginalized and forgotten as medical practitioners because of their income status.

She explained that with all the training and commitment they have injected in the health sector, nurses continue to be disgruntled and demotivated due to the continued underpayment.

She asked government to fulfill its commitment to enhance the nurses and midwife salaries for this financial year.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, referred the matter to the Committee on Public Service and Local Government for consideration.