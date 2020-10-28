

An advocate Beatrice Basemera Butime has been suspended from legal practice by the Disciplinary committee of the Law Council over misconduct.

According to a letter signed by the Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Sui the advocate suspension is to stay in place for six months effective from October 14th from October 14th to April 13th 2021.

Its alleged that the lawyer in question failed to account for client’s money Edna Nafula Mukasa.

This suspension letter also copied to the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, Principal Judge, the Attorney General and President Uganda Law Society.