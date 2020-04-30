Police are considering the deployment of female police officers at all the checkpoints to specifically check women who say they are pregnant.

This follows reports by the ministry of health that some people are using the excuse of pregnancy to move around the city after presidents Museveni allowed them to access health care even without formal movement permits.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says their officers in the field have also reported similar cases of people allegedly using pregnancy as an excuse to access their places of work.

He says since some pregnancies may not be visible yet, female police officers will help ascertain whether or not they are being truthful.