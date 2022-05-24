When 54-year-old Joventa Tukahiirwa embarked on her fourth pilgrimage to Namugongo last week, little did she know that she was on a journey of no return.

Last Wednesday, Tukahiirwa was among 44 Christians from Kitwe Catholic Parish in Ntungamo District who were flagged off by the Rev Fr Deo Mugisha, the parish priest, to embark on the 393km pilgrim walk ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3.

They had not encountered any trouble on the way until Saturday when Tukahiirwa was knocked by a speeding vehicle at Kageti in Kiruhura District, about 30km from Mbarara City, on Saturday at around 4pm.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/female-pilgrim-s-life-cut-short-by-speeding-vehicle-3825438