Stakeholders in the tourism industry have criticized the blocking of Nyege Nyege festival saying it is a miscalculated move by the parliament that is bound to make Uganda poorer.

On Tuesday, Parliament directed for the blocking of the annual social event scheduled to take place next week in Jinja following a concern raised by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi who argued that the event is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

Speaking to KFM, Amos Wekesa, the proprietor Great Lakes Safaris Limited said the entire country from the business community and the government stand to lose a lot of revenue.

The tough-speaking Wekesa wonders whether those in authority speak out of ignorance arguing that many countries including the US have developed because of festivals like the New York fashion week which fetches over 81 billion USD in revenue.