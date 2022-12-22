Police have urged event organisers to ensure that they are authorised by the force before staging events this festive season.

Nabakka Claire, the deputy police spokesperson says event organisers should also ensure to hand-in details of artists they hope to host at their events, along with a police clearance for traffic and crowd control.

She says event planners who don’t seek authorisation will have their events cancelled and that this is to ensure safety of revellers during the festive season.

The police regulate the exercise of the freedom to assemble under the Public Order Management Act ( POMA ).