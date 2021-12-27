By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say reckless driving during the three festive days from 23rd to 26thDecember claimed nearly 60 lives.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the traffic police directorate spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima noted that out of the 195 accidents registered during the said period, 50 were fatal, 90 serious and 51 were minor incidents.

She said 640 of the 3,000 traffic offenders arrested were reckless drivers.

Nampima however says no accident happened in the hot spots they monitored closely.