The Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) has called for the enactment of the legal framework on the management of goods seized through the asset recovery process.

The call was made by Michael Olupot Tukei, the Deputy Executive Director of FIA during a media training organized by African Centre for Media Excellence in Kampala.

He said that although there are laws in Uganda that provide for asset recovery, there are inefficiencies in the management of the assets recovered from corrupt officials.

Tukei noted that the shortfalls in legislation can be addressed through the Non-Conviction Asset Bill to open up the recovery for non-conviction practices instead of the conviction-based practice that is currently used in Uganda.

The development comes following a statement from the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, revealing that Anti-Corruption Agencies since July 2020, have recovered public funds of over Shs271Bn and of this, the Inspectorate of Government investigated 26 high profile cases.