By Ivan Ssenabulya

Federation of International Football Association has announced referees to officiate the Uganda Vs Kenya, a world cup qualifiers match.

Group E match will be played on 2 September at Nyayo Stadium in Kenya.

In a statement by the head of qualifiers and international matches at FIFA, Gordon Savic six people will officiate the match.

Ismail Mahmood (Sudan) is the center referee, Ibrahim Abdallah Mohmad and Abde Gabar both from (Sudan), Fadul Sabri Mohamed (Sudan) is the fourth official, Labrosse Jean Claude (Seychelles) is the match assessor and the match commissioner is Gebre Selassie Solomon (Ethiopia).