A six-year-old boy in Rakai District has died of suspected poisoning just hours after his four siblings succumbed to the same.

Alfa Kamoga is among the five children who were reportedly given Paraqua, a highly toxic chemical herbicide, by their grandmother who allegedly mistook it for a common herb, Vernonia amygdalina locally known as Mululuuza.

Kamoga died Monday morning at Rubaga hospital where he had been admitted following the death of his four siblings on Sunday.

