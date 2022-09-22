By Dorothy Nagitta

The medical profession in Uganda will tomorrow hold the 16th memorial lecture in honor of the late Dr. Mathew Lukwiya who succumbed to Ebola in December 2000 at St. Mary’s Lacor hospital – Gulu.

The three-day annual scientific health conference is organized by Makerere University College of Health Science together with the Uganda National Association of Community & Occupational Health (UNACOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UNACOH executive director, Dr. Deogratius Kaheeru says Dr. Lukwiya is remembered for paying the ultimate price for saving many lives in the fight against Ebola.

He says this year’s lecture seeks to advocate for the protection of health workers on duty.

Meanwhile, the Dean College of Natural Science at Makerere University, Annet Nakimuli says Dr. Lukwiya set a good example for medics to selflessly work to make lives better.

A number of medical students and professionals have also paid tribute to Dr. Lukwiya hailing him as a hero.