By Santo Ojok

Final preparations for the eviction of Balaalo herdsmen from Lango Sub-region are in high gear.

The districts in Lango Sub-region in which Balaalo herdsmen are rearing their cattle are mainly Apac, Kwania, and Otuke.

According to the government directive, the Balaalo in these districts will exit the region via Masindi Port Ferry connecting Apac and Kiryandongo districts across River Nile.

Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr George Abdul says the district security committee has already held a meeting with the head of the Balaalo and that they have been given a period of two weeks to voluntarily leave the district.

Kwania district LC5 chairman Mr . Alex Ogwal Adyebo says the district security committee is set to sit for a meeting to come up with a possible way of getting the Balaalo out of the district.

“We will organize a security meeting after which we shall share with you,” Robert Adyama, the Otuke RDC told KFM.