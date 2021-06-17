By Arthur Wadero

Members of Parliament’s appointments committee sit this morning for the final round of the four-day vetting of ministerial appointees.

Yesterday’s session put the number of ministers whose appointments have been approved at 55, including the 9 and 24 who were cleared on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Those cleared by the committee yesterday included 2 indisposed ministers; Gen Katumba Wamala for works and transport and 74-year old Magode Ikuya the minister of state for East African Community Affairs.

Others vetted include Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, Jenniffer Namuyangu (state minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs), Jacob Oboth Oboth (state minister for defence) and veteran affairs as well as Evelyn Anite (state minister for privatisation and investment)