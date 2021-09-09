By Benjamin Jumbe

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has expressed concern over supplementary budget requests from various ministries after the passing of the budget.

Speaking at the ongoing national budget conference taking place at Kololo the minister said these requests disorganize planning.

He calls for better planning by the various ministries before budgets are made to avoid asking for supplementary which he adds will undermine the achievement of the Financial Year budget strategy.

He says during the Financial Year 2022/23, the government will continue focusing on recovery measures from the effects of covid-19 to meet its budget management objectives.