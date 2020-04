The Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija has pledged to table measures for economic stimulus to parliament next week.

This is the third time the minister is making a similar pledge since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda, in March.

Kasaija has made his latest promise at a parliament sitting today after the budget for the next financial year had been passed.

Recently. the government indicated it would be borrowing close to Shs720 billion from the world bank to improve the economy.