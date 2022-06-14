By Ritah Kemigisa

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is today expected to present the National budget for the forthcoming new Financial Year 2022/2023.

The minister will read his budget speech with post Covid-19 economic recovery high on the agenda at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Parliament last month passed the Shs48.1 trillion budget under the theme “Industrialization for Inclusive growth, Employment and Wealth Creation.”

On recurrent expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development takes Shs 2.3 trillion, Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs has been allocated Shs 1.2 trillion, while Lands, Housing and Urban Development will take Shs503 billion.

On development expenditure, Defense takes Shs 2.3 trillion, Ministry of Health Shs 1.4 trillion, while Energy gets Shs 1.4 trillion.

Uganda National Roads Authority has been given Shs 2.5 trillion in development expenditure, signalling the significance of infrastructure in the post-Covid19 recovery.

In his State of the Nation Address, the President announced that the country had attained middle income status and went on to rule out subsidies and tax cuts to help Ugandans cope with the rising cost of living as suicidal.