By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of finance planning and Economic Development has released a list of over 700 tax defaulters including members of parliament.

The list has been released by the state minister for planning Amos Lugoloobi while appearing before the budget committee to defend queries raised by MPs on the charter for Fiscal responsibility for the next five years.

He says that government owes different companies entities and individuals 137.5 billion in taxes as of 30th September.

The list tabled by Lugoloobi shows that government owes pioneer easy bus Shs5.7billion, Uganda telecom Shs 72million, Uganda blood transmission services 486m, Uganda Muslim supreme council 22.2m among others.

The notable individuals on the list include Joseph Chameleon Mayanja Shs28.7m, Lwengo woman MP Cissy Namujju Shs51m, Hajji Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo Shs94.8million, Nakaseke woman MP Sarah Najjuma 7.1million, Justice Steven Kavuma,4.4m, East Africa parliament member of parliament James Kakooza 905,000 shillings among others.

He says that the arrears and tax evasions are the reason why there is still low revenue generation.