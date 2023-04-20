The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has assured Parliament that it will provide the necessary funding to conduct the population census in August as they cannot afford to postpone the exercise.

This was revealed by the state minister for finance, Henry Musasizi while responding to the report of the finance committee on the sector’s ministerial policy statement for the next financial year.

The chairperson of the finance committee Keefa Kiwanuka informed parliament that the Uganda Bureau of Statistics requires Shs160 billion to make preparatory activities for the population census in August but this has not been funded and says that this will result in postponement of the exercise.

In response, Musasizi said the ministry is doing whatever is possible to provide the funds since these figures are crucial in planning processes