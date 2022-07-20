By Samuel Ssebuliba

Civil society organizations have asked the ministry of finance to anchor this year’s budget in eliminating hunger that is killing Ugandans countrywide.

This comes at a time when more people are dying of hunger in the Karamoja region as well as cattle corridor areas.

Speaking during the budget quarterly released for the first quarter of this financial year, Julius Mukunda the executive director of the Uganda debt network said that recommendable spending must be channeled to fight hunger and avoid devastating effects.

He said that despite cutting expenditure as a fiscal tool, much emphasis needs to be geared toward saving the lives of dying people