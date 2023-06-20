The Finance ministry permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi has urged medical doctors to remain patient, saying money for their allowances will be available soon.

The Ministry of Finance has provided Shs22.6 billion in the next financial year budget for Senior House Officers and funds to pay interns who just concluded their internship.

Over the weekend, the doctors under their umbrella body, Uganda Medical Association (UMA) welcomed the commitment but demanded that its release be expedited to ensure the speedy and urgent deployment of medical pre-interns.

Speaking at a post-budget conference organized by ACODE, Ggoobi asked the medics not to pile a lot of pressure on the government.