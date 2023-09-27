Authorities at the Ministry of Finance are investigating the source of public funds spent by 71 government officials who last week travelled in two parallel groups to New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

The two groups from the office of Vice President Jesica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja are said to have spent more than Shs2 billion.

The news that was broken by Daily Monitor attracted outrage among citizens as many believed that the billions splashed on allowances and travel expenses for the New York trip should have been injected into critical, but financially starved sectors.

In an interview with KFM, Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury said the Ministry is waiting for the return of the various officials to provide information on the source of funding.

“We are waiting for the return of various accounting officers to see how much they spent on this summit which is internationally observed every year. We want expenditures from those sectors… we shall look at how much they spent on this,” Ocailap said.