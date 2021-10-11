By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of finance permanent secretary Ramadhan Ggoobi has warned members of the public against fraudsters who are attempting to extort money from some people promising to have them appointed as board members of the Bank of Uganda.

In an October 7th notice, Ggoobi says the criminals claim to be calling from the ministry of finance and ask their victims to pay money to help them process diplomatic passports to suit the requirement for the appointment.

The victims are also asked to send their academic documents to the ministry of finance through email.

Ggoobi is now urging members of the public to be alert and report any such people to the nearest police station for appropriate action.