By Juliet Kigongo

A breakthrough in the trial of socialite Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa, and his wife Shamira Nakiyemba accused of aggravated robbery and money laundering came Tuesday when a state witness linked the couple to the crime scene through fingerprint evidence.

Mr Pius Chanimong, 60, a fingerprint expert and retired officer attached to the directorate of forensic services under the department of criminal identification that he headed was testifying as the fifth prosecution witness.

In his examination in chief led by Senior State Attorney Edward Muhumuza, Mr Chanimong explained that he accessed the exhibits from the investigating team for analysis and comparison on fingers and feet prints and among the examined exhibits was the money and four envelopes from the scene of crime. Read more