Police have started investigating the cause of a fire outbreak in Ndeeba, Rubaga division.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the fire started from makeshift structures near the railway line and started spreading on Thursday night.

He however says the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services managed to respond to the incident and contain the fire from spreading by 9 pm.

Several residents in the area are counting losses after the fire erased their entire property just a few days to the festive season.