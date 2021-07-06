By DAILY NATION

There was a fire outbreak at the Synagogue Church of All Nations on Monday night during the funeral of Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as Prophet T B Joshua.

Joshua’s widow, Evelyn Joshua, led about 6,000 mourners in a candlelight procession to mark the beginning of a week-long funeral rite of the controversial Nigerian preacher.

Joshua died last month a few days before his 58th birthday.

As the funeral was going on in Lagos, fire gutted a storehouse in the church’s premises at about 11pm causing mourners to scamper for safety.

Church officials said the fire was caused by an electrical spark.

A statement released by the church said: “In the late evening of Monday, July 5, 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within the Synagogue Church Of All Nations complex.

The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

Mourners prepare for the candlelight procession on Monday. PHOTO/NMG

“As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, the church has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on the ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.”

Residents and church members gather at the main gate of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOA) headquarters to mourn the death of late Nigerian pastor TB Joshua, in the Ikotun distrcit of Lagos on June 6, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Joshua will be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at the church premises in Lagos.